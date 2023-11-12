A fundraising Christmas Market in aid of Burntisland Civic Week is set to take place later this month.

The festive event will take place at The Burntisland Sands Hotel on Sunday, November 26 and promises to be a great afternoon out for the family.

There will be plenty of festive treats on offer and the chance to buy some lovely gifts from local crafters. There’s even a chance for the kids to meet Santa and to have a photo opportunity in a snow globe.

Amanda Jones, chairperson for Burntisland Civic Week said: “We never got our civic week fundraising in the summer due to an unforeseen circumstance so we have decided to do a Christmas market this year. We have 13 stallholders coming along. They are all Burntisland people. There are a few local shops, but most of them are small local businesses and crafters that don’t have shops.

A fundraising Christmas Market for Burntisland Civic Week is taking place in the town on November 26. (pic: submitted)

"Jason from The Sands has very kindly given us the hotel function room to host the event and the hotel are putting on a Santa’s grotto and a snow globe in the garden for the children.

“Morrisons has very kindly sponsored some of the mulled wine and mince pies.

"The expenditure for Civic Week goes up and up each year and we want to make sure we can continue to run it for the community. We’re hoping that everyone will come along on the day and have a really nice time while supporting Civic Week and the local traders.

"We’ve never tried this as a fundraiser before, but if it’s a big success then we’ll do it again.”

Burntisland Civic Week recently held its annual general meeting. Work is already happening behind the scenes to prepare for next year’s events. The small committee are always on the look out for volunteers who can help them out in any way they can. If you’re interested in volunteering or want to find out more then email [email protected]

The Christmas Market at The Sands Hotel runs from 1pm to 5pm on Sunday, November 26. Tickets are £5, which includes mulled wine and a mince pie. Tickets are available from the Burntisland Sands Hotel and Bel and Etta in the High Street.