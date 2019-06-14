Game of Thrones star to open Methil Gala

A packed programme of entertainment has been planned for this weekend’s Methil Gala.

The event, organised by Wellesley Parish Church, takes place on Saturday and promises something for all people of all ages.

Aberhill Primary School will be hosting the Methil Gala between noon-4pm, as work is set to start on the building of the new church centre.

The gala will be opened at noon by the actor Clive Russell, famous for his roles in Game of Thrones, Ripper Street, Casualty, Coronation Street and Still Game. There is a full programme of entertainment with performances by Enigma Gymnastics, the Fiona Gallacher dancers, Red Note Ensemble and MeganM Fit, with opportunities to join in too.

One of the highlights of the day is the crowning of the royal party, who are all pupils from Aberhill Primary School.

Molly Robb is this year’s Lady Wellesley, and David McPhail is Lord Wellesley. They will be joined by their attendants and footmen on the stage for the crowning after the town crier Christian Sibthorp has called the crowd to order.

The local fire station is bringing their fire engine along and it is hoped they will once again have the Green Goddess too.

Numerous local groups, voluntary organisations and partners will be attending, sharing lots of information with visitors about what they do and the help they can give, as well as lots of stalls including a grand prize raffle, novelties and gifts.

Peggy Pig, Snow White and Spider-Man are coming along to visit the children and may even have some free gifts to distribute and of course, they’ll be delighted to have their photo taken.

In the bistro afternoon teas and lots of food will be on sale.