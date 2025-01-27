Gardens and woodlands open for Scottish Snowdrop Festival including Fife's Cambo and Teasses estates

Cambo Estate is welcoming visitors again this year for the annual Snowdrop Festival. (Pic: submitted)

The Scottish Snowdrop Festival is now underway, with three Fife venues taking part in the event.

Cambo Estate, near Kingsbarns; Teasses Estate, near Ceres and Lindores House, Newburgh, are welcoming visitors for this year’s snowdrop festival.

At Cambo, visitors can see a spectacular display of 200 specialist snowdrop varieties carpeting the estate throughout February and into early March.

The estate is the birthplace of the annual snowdrop celebration and home to the UK’s Plant Heritage national collection of snowdrops.

The Erskine family, and in particular, Catherine Erskine’s dedication to preserving, expanding and meticulously cultivating snowdrops for generations has turned Cambo into a haven for galanthophiles.http://camboestate.com

As one of the earliest flowers in the year to bloom, the delicate snowdrop is much loved, and often seen as a symbol of hope as winter ends and we look ahead to springtime and warmer weather.

At the heart of the estate sits Cambo House, home of the Erskine family since the late 1600s, and whilst it’s not usually open to visitors, as part of the snowdrop festival, Cambo House will be openfor a limited period, providing an opportunity to book and enjoy a tour of the house, learn about its history and what life was like to live and work there.

Cambo House will also host a series of live music events from the ‘Cambo Kitchen’ this year with artists performing including Alasdair Roberts and Donald Lindsay; Tom Houston; David Latto; Siobhan Wilson; Sir Peter and the Snowdrops; Samantha Whates & M G Boulter and Polly Paulusma.

The Scottish Snowdrop Festival, which runs until March 12, will see many gardens across Fife, Perth and Angus open their gates so visitors can enjoy the snowdrop covered woods.

The festival began in 2007 and has grown to include gardens of all kinds, from castles to crofts, some with acres of native snowdrops and others home to important collections of specialist bulbs.

The festival is organised by Discover Scottish Gardens.

Among the special events taking place as part of the festival, Cambo will be holding a Full Moon Snowdrop Walk under the first full moon of February on Wednesday, February 12.

Teasses Estate, near Ceres, will be holding candlelit snowdrop walks on Fridays, February 21 and 28, when visitors can enjoy the spectacle in an ethereal light. Booking required.

Lindores House, Newburgh will be welcoming visitors on Saturday, February 22.

For full details of events at Cambo, and to book, visit camboestate.com

Information on the Teasses Estate event can be found at https://teasses.com/