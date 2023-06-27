GO Falkland, hosted on Falkland Estate, will bring together speakers from across agriculture, agroforestry, soil biology and food provision, to create a one-day discussion forum for farming businesses and others interested in a profitable, sustainable approach to food production and soil health.

The vibrant programme on Saturday July 1 has been designed by a collaborative network of Scottish farmers, foresters and educators alongside the Falkland Estate team, attracting speakers from across the globe, and will follow the same ethos as the renowned Groundswell Festival, hosted by the Cherry family in Hertfordshire.

Ninian Stuart, whose family owns the 1900-hectare Falkland Estate, has a longstanding appreciation of a regenerative approach to farming and land management. As well as being open to the public, the estate has hosted a number of events, including the highly successful Big Tent Festival.

Ninian Stuart (Pic: Ian Georgeson/TSPL)

He said: “There’s a huge swell in interest in this approach to farming and we know there’s a growing appetite in Scotland to do more. We look forward to welcoming farmers, smallholders and growers, and others with a keen interest, whatever their perspective, views or knowledge, including those looking to take the first steps.

“We’re really excited to make this happen in the heart of Scotland and with such a prestigious mix of speakers. It will be a fun, informative day with plenty of opportunities to trigger different thinking and reimagine the future of food and farming.”

Across the three different tents, speakers include soil health expert, Joel Williams, Anne Biklé, author of What Your Food Ate and Helen Browning OBE, farmer and CEO of the Soil Association. Highlights include a panel session with farmers who have experimented with regenerative approaches in Scotland, including David Aglen, farm manager at Balbirnie

Home Farms in Fife.

Joanna Cherry, Groundswell Festival co-founder, said: “It’s fantastic to see what we started gain such momentum and for the conversation to now extend like this to a different part of the country in the capable hands of Ninian and his team.”