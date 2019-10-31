Golf club to host Cupar bonfire and fireworks display

Cupar Golf Club is hosting the town’s annual fireworks display on Sunday, November 3.

Golf club captain Keith Ridley said he was delighted that 21CC Fireworks had again been commissioned to run the organised display.

“Having an organised professional display provides the local community with a fantastic spectacle in a safe environment which is always our highest priority,” he said.

“This year gates will open at 4.30pm with the display commencing at around 6pm. Hot food and drinks and some merchandise will be available as usual and the lounge bar will be also open on the evening.”

Past Captain Hugh Ironside said the natural contours of the golf course makes a “great arena”.

He added: “This is the sixth fireworks display we have hosted and the feedback from the community is great.

“Everyone is welcome to come into the clubhouse after for a drink or something to eat. The move to Sunday night last year resulted in an even larger number of spectators. Our members enjoy hosting the event as they feel it is really contributing to the well-being of the town.”