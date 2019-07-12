Gordon set to take Fife audiences for a walk on the wild side

If you are a fan of wildlife documentaries then there is a show coming to the Kingdom later on this year you won’t want to miss.

Audiences will have the opportunity to join Gordon Buchanan, the highly-acclaimed television wildlife cameraman and presenter of the popular BBC ‘Animal Family and Me’ series, as he shares an insight into his incredible career, spanning over two decades, filming some of the world’s most fearsome and majestic creatures.

If you have any burning wildlife questions then Gordon, who has travelled the planet – having visitedSouth America, Asia, Africa, Papua New Guinea, Russia and Alaska – will definitely have some interesting answers.

This is a show for any wildlife enthusiast who wants to enjoy the spell-binding stories of the natural world.

‘Animal Families and Me’ promises a unique opportunity to hear personal recollections, all illustrated with his own film footage and photography.

With a reputation for relishing dangerous and tough assignments, his tales of challenging expeditions make for a thrilling evening not to be missed.

Gordon is no stranger to Fife having brought his show to Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, last November.

At the time he told the Press there were many highlights from his career but one in particular stood out.

“That was working up in the Arctic with a family of wolves which had never seen human beings before,” he said.

“They had no fear and didn’t see us as a threat and we didn’t feel threatened by them.”

But he admits there is an animal which has become a firm favourite after he spent a few months filming them in Kenya in 2016.

Gordon said: “I have a real fondness for elephants brought about by the reality of life for them– their loss of habitats and the threat of ivory poachers.

“They are incredible creatures.”

An Evening with Gordon Buchanan is on October 29 at the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, at 7.30pm.

Tickets for the show are available from: www.alhambradunfermline.com