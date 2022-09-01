Grant Stott joins free day of entertainment in Levenmouth
Grant Stott heads to Fife this weekend to be part of Levenmouth Fayre Day.
The broadcaster and River City actor joins an all-day line up of entertainment at the event organised by the Leven Programme.
It takes place at Levenmouth Academy on Saturday (September 3).
The day features live music, free entertainment for the family, and many stalls.
Most Popular
It runs from 11:00am until 4:00pm.
The Leven Programme is a series of connected projects along the River Leven.
Its vision is that 2030, it will have contributed to, and delivered projects that will have helped to breathe life back into the River Leven.
Representatives from the group will be at the event.
The provisional schedule is: 11:45am - Miners Brass Band; 12pm - Grant Stott; 12:10pm - David Nicolson and Friends; 12:50pm- Alex Harrower; 1:15pm - Dancing Queen; 1:45pm - Grant Stott; 2pm - Amber Barclay Dance Academy; 2;20pm - Hayden Kennedy; 3pm - Dancing Queen