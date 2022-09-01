Grant Stott joins free day of entertainment in Levenmouth

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The broadcaster and River City actor joins an all-day line up of entertainment at the event organised by the Leven Programme.

It takes place at Levenmouth Academy on Saturday (September 3).

The day features live music, free entertainment for the family, and many stalls.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It runs from 11:00am until 4:00pm.

The Leven Programme is a series of connected projects along the River Leven.

Its vision is that 2030, it will have contributed to, and delivered projects that will have helped to breathe life back into the River Leven.

Grant Stott (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Representatives from the group will be at the event.