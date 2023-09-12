Gravestones conference in Fife offers fascinating insight into burial grounds

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The eighth annual event takes place at the Old Kirk, Kirkcaldy, on Saturday, September 23 - and it promises to be a fascinating insight into burial places.

The conference has a host of topics to explore including gravestone inscriptions, social customs surrounding graveyards and burials, family history research, graveyard design, and maintenance and burial practices. Booking via Eventbrite – search for Fife Gravestones Conference

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speakers include Michael Penman, Senior Lecturer in History at the University of Stirling, on ‘n search of the lost tombs and liturgy of Dunfermline Abbey’ while Rachel McGarvey will introduce her audience to the secrets of forensic facial reconstruction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Old Kirk cemetery, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Allan Crow)

Most Popular

The 1980 discovery of a bronze age grave in Kirkcaldy High Street will feature in a talk from Nyree Findlay, senior lecturer in archaeology at the University of Glasgow, on what is now known of how our early ancestors lived in the Lang Toun, and dealt with death in their community. Liz McCann from Remembering the Accused Witches of Scotland, will talk about planning for a national memorial.