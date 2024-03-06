Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The story of pioneering explorer Harry St John Philby’s journey across Arabia will be re-imagined by modern desert explorer Mark Evans in his talk for the Royal Scottish Geographical Society Inspiring People talks programme on Monday, March 18 in Kirkcaldy.

Mark said: “I’m delighted to share the story of an extraordinary geographer and adventurer with RSGS Members. Philby was due to speak twice at the Synod Hall in Glasgow early last century but both times he had to cancel as he was called back to Arabia… this is a chance to finally tell his story.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad