'Greatest of Arabian explorers' story to be told at Kirkcaldy event

The story of an explorer dubbed “the greatest of Arabian explorers” following his death in 1960 will be told at a special talk in Kirkcaldy.
By Callum McCormack
Published 6th Mar 2024, 12:53 GMT
The story of pioneering explorer Harry St John Philby’s journey across Arabia will be re-imagined by modern desert explorer Mark Evans in his talk for the Royal Scottish Geographical Society Inspiring People talks programme on Monday, March 18 in Kirkcaldy.

Mark said: “I’m delighted to share the story of an extraordinary geographer and adventurer with RSGS Members. Philby was due to speak twice at the Synod Hall in Glasgow early last century but both times he had to cancel as he was called back to Arabia… this is a chance to finally tell his story.”

Tickets are free for RSGS Members, Students and U’18s and £10 for general admission. Tickets are available online in advance at rsgs.org/events, and will also be available at the door (for cash only). Mark’s talk begins at 7:30pm.

