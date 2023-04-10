Greener Kirkcaldy: bakers given opportunity to try hand at bread making
Greener Kirkcaldy will give people the opportunity to try their hand at bread making while enjoying a light lunch and drinks with a special class at its community kitchen.
Greener Kirkcaldy will offer the class at the Lang Spoon Community Kitchen on Saturday, April 22. The course will teach a variety of bread styles to those taking part - with experienced tutor Jackie Vural showing bakers the ropes.
Breads will include a Spelt Walnut Loaf using an ancient variety of grain, Focaccia, a light leavened bread from Italy, and Italian-style rolls infused with tomatoes and herbs.
Geraldine O’Riordan, community food team manager, highlighted the popularity of the charities food events.
She said: “Our bread making courses are always really popular. There is a real interest in making bread and fitting that into our daily lives. There is nothing like the smell and taste of your own homemade bread.”
A light lunch will be served during the workshop and there will be plenty of time for discussion, tasting, questions and top tips. All ingredients are sourced locally, and included in the price as well as lunch and drinks.
The course, named Breadmaking – the next step, will take place from 10.00am – 2.00pm on Saturday 22 April in Greener Kirkcaldy’s Lang Spoon Community Kitchen. Tickets start from £56.
Greener Kirkcaldy run a number of events in the local community aimed at sustainability. The charity is based out of their headquarters at East Fergus Place in Kirkcaldy.
For more information and to book a place, visit https://www.greenerkirkcaldy.org.uk/event/breadmaking-the-next-step/