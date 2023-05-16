News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets

Greener Kirkcaldy to host cooking workshops

Greener Kirkcaldy will host two exciting cooking workshops during May.

By Callum McCormack
Published 16th May 2023, 14:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 14:31 BST

The first workshop will take place on Tuesday, May. 23 At the takeaway themed class people will learn how to make popular dishes such as chicken shawarma, gyros and egg fried rice.

Then there will be an opportunity on Saturday, May 26 to learn vegan baking. The workshop will introduce the basic principles of creating dairy-free treats, such as millionaire’s shortbread. The extended workshop will demonstrate how to adapt recipes and techniques to vegan baking.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Geraldine O’Riordan, community food team manager, said: “Our evening cooking courses are always very popular. There is real interest from people who want to recreate favourite recipes at home. Lots of people have been asking us to do more plant-based workshops as we all try to be more climate-friendly at home and in the kitchen.”

The two cooking workshops will be held at Greener Kirkcaldy's East Fergus Place baseThe two cooking workshops will be held at Greener Kirkcaldy's East Fergus Place base
The two cooking workshops will be held at Greener Kirkcaldy's East Fergus Place base
Most Popular

    The workshops will run from 6.00pm to 8.30pm at the Lang Spoon Community Kitchen, based at Greener Kirkcaldy’s East Fergus Place HQ.

    Related topics:Greener Kirkcaldy