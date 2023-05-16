The first workshop will take place on Tuesday, May. 23 At the takeaway themed class people will learn how to make popular dishes such as chicken shawarma, gyros and egg fried rice.

Then there will be an opportunity on Saturday, May 26 to learn vegan baking. The workshop will introduce the basic principles of creating dairy-free treats, such as millionaire’s shortbread. The extended workshop will demonstrate how to adapt recipes and techniques to vegan baking.

Geraldine O’Riordan, community food team manager, said: “Our evening cooking courses are always very popular. There is real interest from people who want to recreate favourite recipes at home. Lots of people have been asking us to do more plant-based workshops as we all try to be more climate-friendly at home and in the kitchen.”

The two cooking workshops will be held at Greener Kirkcaldy's East Fergus Place base

