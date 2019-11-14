Guide to Glenrothes Christmas light switch on

The Kingdom Shopping Centre in Glenrothes will host a Magical Christmas Carnival this year for its festive lights switch on.

On Saturday the centre will be the place to visit as it embarks on delivering one of its largest public events yet.

Across the entire length of the Kingdom Shopping Centre you can enjoy a complimentary day of magical lights, thriling rides, inflatables and entertainment provided by the Codona’s Amusements.

There will be free stalls, free face painting and free crafting for the entire family to enjoy.

There are prizes to be won and festive giveaways with an appearance from Santa himself during the Christmas carnival, plus the centre’s mascot Kinglsey will also be present.

The event will run from 10am-5pm and will be free for all to attend, but will be ticketed due to anticipated demand on the day.

Each person attending will receive ten free tickets to be used on a ride or stall within the mall.

These can be picked up from the centre’s information desk between now and the day of the event and are limited to 40 tickets per family.

Centre manager David Carson said: “We are excited to introduce a new theme this year for our Christmas lights switch on which we believe will be a magical experience for our shoppers.

“The entire length of the shopping mall will feature areas offering free rides including a Carousel and Bumper Cars.

“There are prizes to be won at our stalls like Hook a Duck with visits from Santa too!.”