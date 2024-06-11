Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kirkcaldy Civic Society is out and about around the Lang Toun this weekend.

On Sunday there is a guided walk to explore Pathhead and Ravenscraig. It starts from Nether Street Car Park at the top of the Path. Meet at 2:00pm. The walk will include access to the old Pathhead Feuars graveyard, which is normally locked.

Green-fingered volunteers are also being sought to give a hand to the society's celebration of its 50th anniversary in the floral display bed outside Kirkcaldy Galleries

The bed In the War Memorial gardens has been used over the years to mark dates in the town's history or anniversaries of groups. Transforming it into a representation of the organisation’s golden jubilee has already begun but volunteers are invited to come along on Monday, June 17 at 6:00pm to help with the next stage. They ask you to bring a trowel if you have one!

Path House, The Path, Kirkcaldy

The society’s annual car treasure hunt takes place on Wednesday, June 19, with the starting line at Nicol Street Car Park, opposite Linktown Church, from 6.15pm.

Cars will leave at five minute intervals. A questionnaire will take participants on a mystery route around Kirkcaldy and the surrounding area. At the final destination completed sheets will be marked and prizes will be awarded. If you have spare seats in your car, you can give a lift to a passenger to boost your team's eagle eyes!