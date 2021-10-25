The event is being organised by members of Kirkcaldy Civic Society who are inviting people to learn about the ghosts in the Kirkyard and hear the spooky stories from the stones.

Individuals willing to go on this year’s Kirkcaldy Civic Society’s Ghost Walk should meet at the Hunter Hall in Kirk Wynd this Sunday between 6.00pm and 6.50pm. People are advised to book a time slot and booking is open on the Old Kirk website at www.kirkcaldyoldkirktrust.org.uk

On the email form, participants should give a contact name and the numbers of adults and children (under 16) and a contact telephone number (or email address). Please note face coverings are required to be worn indoors unless exempt.

A spooky walk is taking place at the Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy this Halloween.

The first booking slot will be at 6.00pm and the last one will be 6.50pm. People will receive confirmation of their time and should arrive not before, but promptly at their given time at the Hunter Hall. Please follow the guide's directions.

Guides from Kirkcaldy Civic Society will lead participants through the darkened graveyard and down the street, in small groups at 10 minute intervals for safety, to meet some of Kirkcaldy’s past characters.

Refreshments will be available afterwards - no charge for the walk but a small donation is requested for this.

In heavy rain, shelter will be available at the Old Kirk. The event is free but donations are welcome.

For more information contact Rosemary Potter, Secretary, 01592 265499 or 07847 324084.

