Highland Games: crowds set to flock to Markinch Highland Games this weekend

Fife’s Highland Games season gets underway this weekend with Markinch’s traditional event taking place.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 30th May 2023, 09:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 09:28 BST

All roads lead to John Dixon Park this Sunday for the games which were first held in 1871.

The organisers have received good entries for all events. On the day there will be a quality line up in the heavy events with all the top strongmen on the circuit set to do battle throughout the afternoon in the various disciplines including shot putt, hammer and caber.

The Games also stage the oldest pipe band contest in Scotland with winners’ names on the impressive Burgh Shield which dates back 100 years. There will also be solo piping contests for juniors and adults while outside the main arena a full programme of Highland dancing will take place with ages ranging from under-5s through to adults.

Markinch Highland Games takes place this weekend (Pic: George McLuskie)
Markinch Highland Games takes place this weekend (Pic: George McLuskie)
    The games feature a full programme of athletic events for both Open and Youth competitors with the top prize of £200 going to the winner of the Open 90m handicap which will be run on a Chariots of Fire type string-laned track - the only one of it's kind remaining on the Scottish Games circuit.The main event for the cyclists will be the Scottish 8000 metres grass track Championship.

    Midway through the proceedings there will be fun races for children of all ages as well as there parents.A full array of stalls, trade stands and side shows as well as a fun fair will be in attendance. The March Past of the massed bands takes place at 5:00pm.

    Admission is by pay at the gates on the day.

