Historic Fife church hosts show as part of its 900th anniversary celebrations

The group, billed as Aberdour Players and Friends, will take to the stage for performances on Friday, August 25, and Saturday 26th. The group comprises a mixture of old and new club members, friends from neighbouring drama clubs and some singers recruited for the occasion. Original tunes and arrangements for the songs come courtesy of local musician Tony Pearce, and a small choir has been assembled to help.

Robin Smith of the Aberdour Players says, ”We can’t wait to present this highly entertaining take on a timeless, 600-year piece of classic drama, brought up to date for the 21st century – this ‘Everyman’ really does have something for everyone.”

Tickets are free - donations welcome - and are be available from the Purple Shop & Willies Newsagents in Aberdour. Any remaining will available on the door. The performance are at 7:30pm on Friday, and 2:00pm on Saturday.