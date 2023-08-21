News you can trust since 1871
Historic Fife church hosts show as part of its 900th anniversary celebrations

Actors and singers are set to come together at St Fillan’s Church, Aberdour, this weekend to perform ‘Everyman’ as part of the church’s 900th anniversary celebrations.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 21st Aug 2023, 08:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 09:00 BST

A cast of over a dozen people, billed as Aberdour Players and Friends, will be performing a modern version of the medieval morality play.

The group, billed as Aberdour Players and Friends, will take to the stage for performances on Friday, August 25, and Saturday 26th. The group comprises a mixture of old and new club members, friends from neighbouring drama clubs and some singers recruited for the occasion. Original tunes and arrangements for the songs come courtesy of local musician Tony Pearce, and a small choir has been assembled to help.

Robin Smith of the Aberdour Players says, ”We can’t wait to present this highly entertaining take on a timeless, 600-year piece of classic drama, brought up to date for the 21st century – this ‘Everyman’ really does have something for everyone.”

Tickets are free - donations welcome - and are be available from the Purple Shop & Willies Newsagents in Aberdour. Any remaining will available on the door. The performance are at 7:30pm on Friday, and 2:00pm on Saturday.

St Fillans was one of the churches across the Kingdom which faced the threat of closure as the Church of Scotland reviewed its property portfolio. A working group set up to study the case for each church proposed saving the place of worship, and encouraged its expanded use as an asset for the church.

