Homecoming talk in Kirkcaldy for Fife-born BBC and Netflix wildlife filmmaker
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mandi Stark, who has producer credits on Netflix’s Our Planet and the BBC’s Dynasties 2, amongst others, will take the audience behind the scenes of filming natural history across the globe.
Mandi, who grew up in Ladybank, will share stories from her filming exploits across the globe, including her time filming bears in British Columbia, wolves in the Highlands of Ethiopia,snow geese in Missouri and sandhill cranes in Nebraska.
Mandi said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be included in this year’s Inspiring People programme. I very much look forward to coming home to Scotland to present these talks with everyone in Kirkcaldy, Edinburgh and Glasgow.”
Mike Robinson, RSGS chief executive, said: “Mandi Stark has produced and director of some well-known wildlife series throughout her career. It will be fascinating to hear some of Mandi’s stories from her adventures and learn more about what it is like to capture such a diverse range of wildlife on film, with all its thrills and frustrations.”
RSGS Inspiring People talks are open to all: tickets are free for RSGS Members, Students and U’18s and £10 for general admission. Tickets are available to book online in advance at rsgs.org/events, and they are also available at the door (cash only). Mandi’s talk begins at 7:30pm on Monday, January 22 at The Old Kirk, 40 Kirk Wynd, Kirkcaldy.