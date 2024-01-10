Homecoming talk in Kirkcaldy for Fife-born BBC and Netflix wildlife filmmaker

A Fife-born producer and director of wildlife programming for Netflix and the BBC will speak in Kirkcaldy as part of the Royal Scottish Geographical Society’s Inspiring People talks programme.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mandi Stark, who has producer credits on Netflix’s Our Planet and the BBC’s Dynasties 2, amongst others, will take the audience behind the scenes of filming natural history across the globe.

Mandi, who grew up in Ladybank, will share stories from her filming exploits across the globe, including her time filming bears in British Columbia, wolves in the Highlands of Ethiopia,snow geese in Missouri and sandhill cranes in Nebraska.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mandi said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be included in this year’s Inspiring People programme. I very much look forward to coming home to Scotland to present these talks with everyone in Kirkcaldy, Edinburgh and Glasgow.”

Most Popular

Mandi Stark, who grew up in Ladybank, will return to Fife for the talk (Pic: Submitted)

Mike Robinson, RSGS chief executive, said: “Mandi Stark has produced and director of some well-known wildlife series throughout her career. It will be fascinating to hear some of Mandi’s stories from her adventures and learn more about what it is like to capture such a diverse range of wildlife on film, with all its thrills and frustrations.”