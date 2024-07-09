The exhibition is the second one to be staged at Queen Margaret Hospital (Pic: NHS Fife)

A new art exhibition charting the evolution of Dunfermline over the course of the last century has opened at Queen Margaret Hospital.

The ‘Old Dunfermline’ exhibit recently opened within the community art gallery at Queen Margaret Hospital. Supported by Stephens Bakery which is celebrating its 150th anniversary, it looks back at how the city has developed and features long forgotten buildings, people and streets that are no longer in existence. The community art gallery at the hospital was established in 2023 and is located on the ground floor corridor connecting Phase 1 and Phase 2. The project was funded by Fife Health Charity with the intention of improving the hospital environment.

‘Old Dunfermline’ is the second exhibition to feature since the gallery opened last year, following hot on the heels of a successful exhibition by Dunfermline Photographic Association, whose members provided an inspiring and curated selection of images from across Fife.

Mark McGeachie, director of Fife Health Charity, said: “‘Art plays a hugely important role in hospitals and health centres in Fife, helping to reduce stress and anxiety and providing inspiration during difficult times. Fife Health Charity is responsible for managing the extensive collection of artwork gifted to the Health Board over many years, and which helps creating a more homely and welcoming environment for patients, staff and visitors alike.