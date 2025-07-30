How Fife’s famous linoleum inspired new eye-catching exhibition in Kirkcaldy

A Fife artist has combined old-fashioned linoleum designs and hi-tech computer software to come up with an eye-catching exhibition featuring a range of screen and design prints.

Greig McLennan, who studied fine art, used the patterns from the late 19th to mid-20th century floorcovering as the basis for Linoleum Re-Invented which opens at the Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy, on Monday, August 5.

After going on to study courses in screen-printing and becoming a member of Dunfermline Printmakers, Greig began looking into the range of imagery in linoleum prints and became fascinated by the pictorial scenes and geometric designs they included.

Using designs inspired by photographs of old and existing factories in the local area such as Nairns and Barry, Ostlere and Shepherd which he found online, he began abstracting, dissecting and re-arranging them using computer software to create his own screen-prints.

Greig, who grew up in Glenrothes and now lives in Kirkcaldy, having returned to Fife during the pandemic, said: “I wanted to use blocks of colour, some of which were inspired by the colours of the Kirkcaldy Links Market, trying to combine the carnivalesque nature of the market with the imagery of linoleum design.”

The exhibition runs until 4 October.