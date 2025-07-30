How Fife’s famous linoleum inspired new eye-catching exhibition in Kirkcaldy

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 30th Jul 2025, 11:32 BST
A Fife artist has combined old-fashioned linoleum designs and hi-tech computer software to come up with an eye-catching exhibition featuring a range of screen and design prints.

Greig McLennan, who studied fine art, used the patterns from the late 19th to mid-20th century floorcovering as the basis for Linoleum Re-Invented which opens at the Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy, on Monday, August 5.

After going on to study courses in screen-printing and becoming a member of Dunfermline Printmakers, Greig began looking into the range of imagery in linoleum prints and became fascinated by the pictorial scenes and geometric designs they included.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Using designs inspired by photographs of old and existing factories in the local area such as Nairns and Barry, Ostlere and Shepherd which he found online, he began abstracting, dissecting and re-arranging them using computer software to create his own screen-prints.

Linoleum Re-Invented opens at the Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy, on Monday, August 5.placeholder image
Linoleum Re-Invented opens at the Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy, on Monday, August 5.

Greig, who grew up in Glenrothes and now lives in Kirkcaldy, having returned to Fife during the pandemic, said: “I wanted to use blocks of colour, some of which were inspired by the colours of the Kirkcaldy Links Market, trying to combine the carnivalesque nature of the market with the imagery of linoleum design.”

The exhibition runs until 4 October.

Related topics:FifeKirkcaldy

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice