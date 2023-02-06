Humour in Holy Scripture talk at Aberdour church’s 900th celebrations
The 900th anniversary celebrations of St Fillan's Church in Aberdour continue with a talk next week.
On Sunday, February 19, John Bell of the Iona Community will speak on ‘Humour in Holy Scripture’.
John is a well known hymn-writer, broadcaster and Church of Scotland Minister. He recently retired after working for 40 years with the Iona Community and the Wild Goose Resource Group.
His work has stretched across the UK, North America and many other countries where he has led workshops on music, worship, personal faith issues and social justice. He is a frequent contributor to ''Thought for the Day'' on BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
The talk is free and starts at 3:00pm. As space is limited, booking is recommended. Tickets from The Purple Shop and Willie’s Newsagents in Aberdour.
As well as giving the talk, John will lead the morning service in St Fillan's Church that day at 10:30am. No tickets necessary.