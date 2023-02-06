On Sunday, February 19, John Bell of the Iona Community will speak on ‘Humour in Holy Scripture’.

John is a well known hymn-writer, broadcaster and Church of Scotland Minister. He recently retired after working for 40 years with the Iona Community and the Wild Goose Resource Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His work has stretched across the UK, North America and many other countries where he has led workshops on music, worship, personal faith issues and social justice. He is a frequent contributor to ''Thought for the Day'' on BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

John Bell at St Fillan's

Most Popular

The talk is free and starts at 3:00pm. As space is limited, booking is recommended. Tickets from The Purple Shop and Willie’s Newsagents in Aberdour.