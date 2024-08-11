All set to party ...All set to party ...
In Pictures: clubbers pack Town Square for biggest dance music event in Kirkcaldy

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 11th Aug 2024, 09:44 GMT
The sun shone as Kirkcaldy played host to its biggest ever dance music event on Saturday.

An estimated 1500 clubbers were expected to pack the Town Square for eight hours of outdoor clubbing, with sets from a host of DJs.

Our gallery features some of the early arrivals for the big event.

The eight hour dance event took place in the Town Square

The eight hour dance event took place in the Town Square

It was the biggest event of its kind to be staged in the Lang Toun

It was the biggest event of its kind to be staged in the Lang Toun

The event featured a number of DJs.

The event featured a number of DJs.

The event enjoyed perfect weather for a day of outdoor clubbing.

The event enjoyed perfect weather for a day of outdoor clubbing.

