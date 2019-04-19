editorial image

In Pictures: Kirkcaldy Links Market - Day 2

Despite a duller, cooler day, huge crowds flocked to the Links Market again on Thursday.

Here’s a small selection of pictures that capture the second day of the annual event.

Kirkcaldy Links Market 2019 - Thursday, April 18. Pictures by Walter Neilson.
Kirkcaldy Links Market 2019 - Thursday, April 18. Pictures by Walter Neilson.
Fife Photo Agency
Buy a Photo
Kirkcaldy Links Market 2019 - Thursday, April 18. Pictures by Walter Neilson.
Kirkcaldy Links Market 2019 - Thursday, April 18. Pictures by Walter Neilson.
Fife Photo Agency
Buy a Photo
Kirkcaldy Links Market 2019 - Thursday, April 18. Pictures by Walter Neilson.
Kirkcaldy Links Market 2019 - Thursday, April 18. Pictures by Walter Neilson.
Fife Photo Agency
Buy a Photo
Kirkcaldy Links Market 2019 - Thursday, April 18. Pictures by Walter Neilson.
Kirkcaldy Links Market 2019 - Thursday, April 18. Pictures by Walter Neilson.
Fife Photo Agency
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5