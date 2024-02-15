Inchcolm Abbey confirms opening date for new season of boat trips for tourists

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The medieval monastery on an island in the Forth will welcome tourists from March 29. It is said that the island retreat was home to a hermit before the foundation of the abbey, and its oldest relic can be traced back to the 10th century. It is also rated as one of Scotland’s best-preserved group of monastic buildings.

News of its re-opening was given by David Borthwick, head of central region at Historic Environment Scotland to Annabelle Ewing MSP for Cowdenbeath.She said: “Inchcolm Abbey is a medieval monastery on an island in the Forth of historical and architectural significance, and because it involves a boat trip to get there, makes for a great day out. I am delighted to have received confirmation from Historic Environment Scotland that the abbey is set to welcome visitors once more, reopening as planned on March 29.

“Conservation works have been underway to address issues which were restricting visitor access to the walled garden and the Hermit’s Cell. Recent weather has caused some delays but the good news is that these parts of the site will indeed be accessible to visitors either from opening day or soon thereafter.”