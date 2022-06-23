Inspiring People talk series set to return to Fife

The Royal Scottish Geographical Society's programme of talks will start again from September.

In the past, RSGS speakers have brought amazing stories of journeys and adventures, and refreshing insights into current issues – and this year’s programme of talks is no different featuring a line-up of speakers all with compelling stories to share.

These will be the first live talks held by the society since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and they will be shared at 13 locations across Scotland including Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline.

Audiences will hear in person from leading explorers, photographers, communicators and scientists, including adventure kayaker Sal Montgomery, adventurer and explorer Alice Morrison, landscape photographer Colin Prior, climate and energy scientist Professor Stephen Peake, author and TV presenter Cameron McNeish and geomorphologist Professor Colin Ballantyne.

More speakers are still to be announced.

Sal Montgomery, who is often found kayaking down whitewater rapids, through unknown deep canyons and in some of the world’s most remote locations, said: “I am absolutely over the moon that the RSGS Inspiring People talks will be live and in-person this year.

"I’m so excited to meet everyone and share this wonderful event with you all.”

This year’s programme marks the first time that the society will also host a monthly online talk on top of live talks at local groups, allowing the events to be accessible to everyone all over Scotland and beyond.

Everyone is welcome, with tickets for the talks £10 for non-members. Members can enjoy free access.