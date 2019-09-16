Invite to young musicans to join Fife orchestra

Young musicians in the Kingdom are being invited to join in the fun with one of the area’s most laid back orchestras this week.

Battling the stereotype of stuffy perfection that puts some music makers off orchestras, Fife Youth Jazz Orchestra (FYJO) offers a hugely successful alternative for local youngsters.

Richard Michael, musical director of FYJO, said: “Here mistakes are cool; they are okay, they are what great things develop from.”

You may also be interested in:

Fife Property Unique 5 bedroom property in Burntisland

Work starts on Cardenden council homes

Developer’s plan for 161 homes in Fife village sparks reaction

The orchestra offers any player aged between eight and 24 the chance to play and enjoy music, especially jazz. There are no auditions to join.

Members of the band are guided through the music week by week by Richard - a renowned composer and FYJO puts on highly acclaimed performances several times a year. The group meets at the Lochgelly Centre in Lochgelly on Thursday evenings from 7-9pm during term time.

The first rehearsal will be this Thursday (September 19), where new members of all levels, abilities and instruments, will be welcomed.

To find out more information about the group visit their webpage: www.fyjo.org.uk or Facebook page.