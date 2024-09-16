Johnny Cash exhibition at Adam Smith Theatre celebrates his Fife links

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An exhibition which celebrates music legend Johnny Cash’s links to Fife has gone on display at the Adam Smith Theatre.

It is an abridged version of the work which went on show at Falkland Estate last year, and will be in the main foyer until October 3.

The “Hello, I’m Johnny Cash” exhibition takes its title from the star’s trademark introduction to all his concerts. It tells his life story, and how a chance meeting with the Laird of Falkland Estate brought to light his Fife ancestry. Johnny Cash’s ancestor William Cash, born in Strathmiglo in 1653, had emigrated to America on board his own uncle’s ship.

Find out about Johnny’s special connection with the UK, which played a major role in reviving his career in the 1980s and ‘90s. And of his own and his family’s ancestral ‘Homecoming’ visits to Fife.

The exhibition, which highlights all the local Cash place names between Falkland and Strathmiglo, was the idea of its designer, Freuchie-based James Fretwell.

He said: “ “I get a real buzz from exploring and telling the story of real-life countryside locations that feature in our history or culture” explained James. “The same thrill you get when you visit a location that has appeared in your favourite film or TV show.”

The exhibition is music-themed, with displays of vinyl records and record sleeves designed by local artists and pupils from Falkland and Freuchie Primary Schools. House of Falkland school pupils used their technical skills and interests to create a short video filmed in the local countryside, and Rebus author and music fan, Sir Ian Rankin, has contributed a quote - the best-selling author was one of the guests at the ‘Cash Back In Fife’ festival staged just before lockdown at the Woodside Hotel in Aberdour.