Join Buckie Treasure Hunt in East Neuk to help restore Anstruther's shelled wall

The event, organised by Anstruther Improvements Association, will take place on Castle Street Beach on Saturday, April 27, from 10am to 11am.

Everyone is invited to join the hunt for buckies, dogwhelks and beach treasure.

Any buckies and dogwhelks collected will be added to the growing collection for the group’s Dreel Shelled Wall Restoration Project.

AIA trustee Elizabeth Riches at the shelled wall overlooking the Dreel Burn in Anstruther. (Pic: submitted)

The association are seeking thousands of dogwhelks to restore the decorated shell wall of a property overlooking the Dreel Burn to its former glory.

The gable wall was originally elaborately covered with shells by the slater, Alexander Batchelor, who also decorated the well-known Buckie House just across the road. The listed building is an important part of Anstruther’s heritage, but the wall has been slowly deteriorating over recent years and is currently in a very poor state.

Those attending the family friendly Buckie hunt are asked to meet at Castle Street Beach at 10am and should wear wellies and bring their own bucket.