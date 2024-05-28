Join litter pick at popular Kirkcaldy beach and make a difference to environment
Keeping Kirkcaldy Tidy and litter campaigner Peter Docherty have teamed up to stage the event at Seafield Beach and car park on Saturday – and they want locals to volunteer to help remove the rubbish and debris from the sands and the popular picnic spot.
The event gets underway at 11:50am and rill run until 3:00pm. It is open to all ages, and some litter pickers will be available for use.
The group said: “We’re looking to get a few volunteers to come help clean up the litter and other rubbish on the beach and in the car park. Please bring your own litter picker, gloves and bin bags if you have them. For anyone who doesn't, we're borrowing some litter pickers from Safer Communities Fife and will have extra bin bags and disposable gloves if anyone needs them as well.”
