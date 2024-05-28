Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

People across Kirkcaldy are urged to get involved in a clean-up at a popular spot this weekend.

Keeping Kirkcaldy Tidy and litter campaigner Peter Docherty have teamed up to stage the event at Seafield Beach and car park on Saturday – and they want locals to volunteer to help remove the rubbish and debris from the sands and the popular picnic spot.

The event gets underway at 11:50am and rill run until 3:00pm. It is open to all ages, and some litter pickers will be available for use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...