King Creosote headline Anstruther Harbour Festival packed with free events

It runs from June 3-5 and features live music, dance, and traditional craft and food stalls.

Boats of all shapes and sizes will also fill the harbour to complete the free event which revives the burg’s historic Anster Fair.

The 2022 festival will be headlined by King Creosote, and Skippinish.

King Creosote headline Anstruther Habour Festival

And for Kenny Anderson it’s a welcome homecoming gig as he returns to Anstruther with King Creosote.

He is the man behind Fence, a musical collective and record label based in the East Neuk, and his album ‘Diamond Mine’ was nominated for the Mercury Prize and the Scottish Album of the Year Award.

Kenny will be performing with a full line-up of backing musicians on Sunday, June 5.

Skippinish are the headliners on Friday, June 3

With a strong mix of powerful bagpipe, fiddle and accordion led tune sets, they encompass the very best of contemporary Celtic Music.

The 2022 festival will also include Anster Fair market reviving the burgh’s historic market day, with over 30 craft and food stalls.

Look out also for:

Feis Chala An t-struithir – traditional music and dance in the Scottish Fisheries Museum

Children’s entertainment in the marquee and Pirate Olympics on the beach

Anstruther Muster with visiting boats and historic boats in the harbour

Tickets for Skipinnish and King Creosote are on sale via Eventbrite on the festival’s official website www.anstrutherharbourfestival.org