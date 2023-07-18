Kinghorn RNLI set to host its annual fundraising open day this weekend

The annual open day at Kinghorn RNLI Lifeboat station is an important fundraiser for the local volunteers. (pic: Kirsty McLachlan)

The open day is the local station’s annual flagship event and promises a great day out for everyone.

The highlight of the charity’s fundraising calendar locally, the open day takes place between noon and 4pm and will feature attractions including a rescue demonstration by the lifeboat, beach games, coastal rowing, sea safety advice and much more.

Sheona Smith, fundraising team leader for the Kinghorn RNLI, said: “We look forward to welcoming you to our open day. This promises to be a great day out for the whole family. We have many attractions including a rescue demonstration, Newfoundland rescue dogs displaying their canine rescue skills, burgers, teas, tombola, baking, jams and crafts, the RNLI shop and the chance to order local vegetables.

"We have beach games and activities for all ages which will be co-ordinated by the Fife Phantoms netball team, including competitions, races, tug o’ war and much more fun to be enjoyed. Stormy Stan will appear and for younger supporters, Bookbug on the Beach will capture their imagination.

"Our crew will be on hand to chat about water safety and how to keep everyone safe whilst enjoying summer activities.”

The event is an important fundraiser for the local station and it is hoped the community will continue to show its support for the cause.

