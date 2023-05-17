Kingdom FM’s Vanessa Motion has planned a music-led festival of mental health to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Week. The popular DJ’s Mind Your Head event will take place at Society nightclub between Friday, May 19 and Sunday 21st.

It will see DJs from a variety of different genres performing across the weekend, and also includes a parents and tots rave on Sunday. There will also be businesses from around the Lang Toun on hand to support the charities involved - with some sharing their wisdom with event goers.

One of those taking part in the event is Power Barbershop, run by Tyra Reekie. The High Street barber shop will be present on Saturday between 10.00am and 5.00pm to provide haircuts along with barbering hints, tips and tricks.

Power Barbershop will be on hand at the Mind Your Head festival

Tyra said: “Getting a haircut is one of the best things we can do to improve mental health. Even a simple trim has mental health benefits. Leaving a salon with a fresh cut always gives an oxytocin mood boost since, similar to a massage or chiropractic session, it is a practice in self-care. We are firm believers in promoting the importance of this as a barbershop.

Tyra has seen the effect of mental health struggles up close and she was keen to highlight the importance of talking.

She explained: “In the space of eight months I have lost two customers who became dear friends. It’s imperative to talk and to know there’s a safe space. Talk to your barber; I can assure we have heard it all and no topic is off limits.”

The festival includes a host of events across the weekend including a clubbercise session, an unde-18s [arty, plus sets from renowned DJ Scott Park, and singers Bilky Reekie and Cody Feechan among many others. Stage times and a full line up on the Mind Your Head Facebook page.