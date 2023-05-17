News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region

Kirkcaldy barber shop lends support to weekend mental health festival

Businesses from around Kirkcaldy have lent their support to a mental health music festival being run by a Fife DJ.

By Callum McCormack
Published 17th May 2023, 16:33 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 16:36 BST

Kingdom FM’s Vanessa Motion has planned a music-led festival of mental health to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Week. The popular DJ’s Mind Your Head event will take place at Society nightclub between Friday, May 19 and Sunday 21st.

It will see DJs from a variety of different genres performing across the weekend, and also includes a parents and tots rave on Sunday. There will also be businesses from around the Lang Toun on hand to support the charities involved - with some sharing their wisdom with event goers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One of those taking part in the event is Power Barbershop, run by Tyra Reekie. The High Street barber shop will be present on Saturday between 10.00am and 5.00pm to provide haircuts along with barbering hints, tips and tricks.

Power Barbershop will be on hand at the Mind Your Head festivalPower Barbershop will be on hand at the Mind Your Head festival
Power Barbershop will be on hand at the Mind Your Head festival
Most Popular

    Tyra said: “Getting a haircut is one of the best things we can do to improve mental health. Even a simple trim has mental health benefits. Leaving a salon with a fresh cut always gives an oxytocin mood boost since, similar to a massage or chiropractic session, it is a practice in self-care. We are firm believers in promoting the importance of this as a barbershop.

    Tyra has seen the effect of mental health struggles up close and she was keen to highlight the importance of talking.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    She explained: “In the space of eight months I have lost two customers who became dear friends. It’s imperative to talk and to know there’s a safe space. Talk to your barber; I can assure we have heard it all and no topic is off limits.”

    The festival includes a host of events across the weekend including a clubbercise session, an unde-18s [arty, plus sets from renowned DJ Scott Park, and singers Bilky Reekie and Cody Feechan among many others. Stage times and a full line up on the Mind Your Head Facebook page.

    The event will also raise funds for two key mental health charities, Andy’s Man Club and Wellbeing in Fife. Both groups will also be on hand to answer questions throughout the weekend.

    Related topics:FifeKirkcaldyMental Health Awareness WeekMan Club