Kirkcaldy cinema: Lion King among Saturday matinees at Kings Theatre

The Esplanade venue has attracted big crowds for its first films since it smashed its fundraiser target to create a community cinema.

The first public screenings attracted full houses, and continued with a screening of The Big Lebowski last Friday.

This weekend, the Kings has a Saturday morning screening of The Lion King at 11:00am, followed by Labyrinth on Saturday, August 5. Tickets for both shows are on sale via the venue’s website at https://www.kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com/

The Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy is bringing more movies to the big screen (Pic: Contributed)

The Kings’ project marks the return of films to the big screen in Kirkcaldy after the closure of the former ABC in the High Street more than 20 years ago – only the Adam Smith Theatre has shown occasional films over the last two decades.