Kirkcaldy cinema: Lion King among Saturday matinees at Kings Theatre
The Esplanade venue has attracted big crowds for its first films since it smashed its fundraiser target to create a community cinema.
The first public screenings attracted full houses, and continued with a screening of The Big Lebowski last Friday.
This weekend, the Kings has a Saturday morning screening of The Lion King at 11:00am, followed by Labyrinth on Saturday, August 5. Tickets for both shows are on sale via the venue’s website at https://www.kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com/
The Kings’ project marks the return of films to the big screen in Kirkcaldy after the closure of the former ABC in the High Street more than 20 years ago – only the Adam Smith Theatre has shown occasional films over the last two decades.
It is also offering the venue for hire for private screenings as it looks to tap into a strong local market for the magic of the movies.