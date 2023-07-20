News you can trust since 1871
Kirkcaldy cinema: Lion King matinee at Kings Theatre cancelled

A summer of movies continues at the Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy in the coming weeks – but not this weekend.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 18th Jul 2023, 11:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 12:37 BST

The Esplanade venue has attracted big crowds for its first films since it smashed its fundraiser target to create a community cinema.

The first public screenings attracted full houses, and continued with a screening of The Big Lebowski last Friday.

This weekend, the Kings was scheduled for a Saturday morning screening of The Lion King at 11:00am, but building works at the venue has led to its cancellation.

The Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy is bringing more movies to the big screen (Pic: Contributed)The Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy is bringing more movies to the big screen (Pic: Contributed)
The Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy is bringing more movies to the big screen (Pic: Contributed)
    The next film is Labyrinth on Saturday, August 5. Tickets at https://www.kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com/

    The Kings’ project marks the return of films to the big screen in Kirkcaldy after the closure of the former ABC in the High Street more than 20 years ago – only the Adam Smith Theatre has shown occasional films over the last two decades.

    It is also offering the venue for hire for private screenings as it looks to tap into a strong local market for the magic of the movies.

