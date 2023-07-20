Kirkcaldy cinema: Lion King matinee at Kings Theatre cancelled

The Esplanade venue has attracted big crowds for its first films since it smashed its fundraiser target to create a community cinema.

The first public screenings attracted full houses, and continued with a screening of The Big Lebowski last Friday.

This weekend, the Kings was scheduled for a Saturday morning screening of The Lion King at 11:00am, but building works at the venue has led to its cancellation.

The Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy is bringing more movies to the big screen (Pic: Contributed)

The next film is Labyrinth on Saturday, August 5. Tickets at https://www.kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com/

The Kings’ project marks the return of films to the big screen in Kirkcaldy after the closure of the former ABC in the High Street more than 20 years ago – only the Adam Smith Theatre has shown occasional films over the last two decades.