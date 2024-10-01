Kirkcaldy club's exhibition in miniature in Adam Smith's garden

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The gates to the garden at Adam Smith Heritage Centre in Kirkcaldy are set to open again this weekend.

Kirkcaldy Photographic Society has teamed up with the Adam Smith Global Foundation for a number of events, starting on Saturday (October 5) with a unique miniature figure photographic workshop.

It forms part of the Fife Outdoor Activities Week and is led by talented photographer John Martin. Open from 11:00am it is perfect for photography enthusiasts of all levels who can bring their cameras and explore the art of capturing miniature figures in a natural outdoor setting. Visitors, both seasoned photographers and newcomers, will have the chance to learn new techniques and get hands-on tips from professionals as a group of club members will be on hand to answer any questions.

Future events will see the garden host the photographic society’s ‘Kirkcaldy Then and Now’ exhibition which was last shown in Kirkcaldy Galleries in 2018 displaying images from 1898 to the present time.