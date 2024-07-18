Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Kirkcaldy community group which brings people together has revealed its next event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirkcaldy Strong Community Walk will take place on Saturday, August 17 with a two mile walk from Nourish Support Centre at Elizabeth House to The Kings Theatre on the town’s Esplanade as part of the Kirkcaldy Walking Festival. The walk gets underway at 10am. - more details at Kirkcaldy Strong on Facebook

Since 2021, Kirkcaldy Strong has hosted an annual walk to champion the heroism and partnership in the town raising awareness and funds for local community groups, charities, and their supporters for the extraordinary work they do to help vulnerable locals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Groups taking part include Nourish Support Centre, Linton Lane Centre, Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol and Drugs (SFADA), Stages Dance School, Fife Alcohol Support Service, Walking Mend My Mind and Rapid Relief Team UK.

The walk culminates at the Kings Theatre on The Esplanade (Pic: Submitted)

Lisa May Young, founder, said, “We’re looking forward to our fourth event, it’s a fantastic morning and we would love to hear from more participants, community groups and charities who would like to get involved,”.

Yvonne Lasic, family support development officer, SFADA’s Family Support Service said, “I am looking forward to walking through the Lang Toun with the Kirkcaldy Strong team to raise awareness of local charities and services. These walks bring our community together and showcase the amazing work being carried out in our town”.

Mandy Hunter, chief executive of Linton Lane Centre added: “We all look forward to this event at Linton Lane Centre. It brings groups and the community together, always with lots of smiles and peeps from people driving by,”.