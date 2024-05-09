Kirkcaldy gig for 'one of the UKs most interesting solo guitarists'
His spacious compositions are inflected by dub, jazz, folk, electronic sounds and psychedelic rock. A self-taught musician, his music has received acclaim for its melodic, dreamlike and trance-inducing qualities.
Joining Dean on the night is cellist and multi-instrumentalist Semay Wu. Based in Falkirk, she has worked extensively as a composer, cellist, improviser and sound artist.
Recent performances and recordings have encompassed solo cello and electronics at their core but have also found shape as video pieces, installations,theatrical scores and performances.
The night promises the unexpected for the audience as she explores the cello's potential via drones, timbres and other sonic trickery.
Tickets £14, £12 for early birds, in advance from ticketsource.com or from Rumours Cafe Bar.
