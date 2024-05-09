Kirkcaldy gig for 'one of the UKs most interesting solo guitarists'

By Callum McCormack
Published 9th May 2024, 10:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Described by MOJO magazine as “one of the UK’s most interesting solo guitarists”, Dean McPhee will bring his intricate and hypnotic electric guitar jams to Kirkcaldy on Saturday, May 25 at Rumours Cafe Bar.

His spacious compositions are inflected by dub, jazz, folk, electronic sounds and psychedelic rock. A self-taught musician, his music has received acclaim for its melodic, dreamlike and trance-inducing qualities.

Joining Dean on the night is cellist and multi-instrumentalist Semay Wu. Based in Falkirk, she has worked extensively as a composer, cellist, improviser and sound artist.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Recent performances and recordings have encompassed solo cello and electronics at their core but have also found shape as video pieces, installations,theatrical scores and performances.

Dean McPhee is will bring his intricate and hypnotic electric guitar jams to Kirkcaldy (Pic: submitted)Dean McPhee is will bring his intricate and hypnotic electric guitar jams to Kirkcaldy (Pic: submitted)
Dean McPhee is will bring his intricate and hypnotic electric guitar jams to Kirkcaldy (Pic: submitted)

The night promises the unexpected for the audience as she explores the cello's potential via drones, timbres and other sonic trickery.

Tickets £14, £12 for early birds, in advance from ticketsource.com or from Rumours Cafe Bar.

Related topics:KirkcaldyFalkirkTickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.