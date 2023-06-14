Kirkcaldy Men’s Shed: Open day allows public to see first class crafters

The Shed will host its open day on Saturday, 17 June at their Ravenscraig Park base. The event starts at 10.00am and runs until 3.00pm.

Members will be on hand to demonstrate their skills, with demonstrations in woodturning, pyrography and art. Items made by shed members will also be available for sale.

There will be a raffle and tea and coffee will be available.

The Shed will have demonstrations from a number of their crafters

Dave Stewart, chair of the Shed, said it's an opportunity to watch skilled craftspeople at work.

He said: “We’ll have demonstrations of our lathes and of woodturning, we’ve got some really good wood turners, they’re first class as you can see with the products they make.

“We’re really demonstrating what goes on in the shed, which is important for people to see”.

The day is a chance to raise awareness of the shed, but also raise some vital funds. However, Dave was keen to make it possible for non-members to see what goes on in the old Football Changing Pavillion.

The Men's Shed is based in Ravenscraig Park and is open Wednesdays and Fridays between 10.00am and 1.00pm

“It’s a combination of things, spreading the word about what the Shed does. If we get new members in, that’ll be great. If we get some money out of it, that’ll be great but it’s really just an open day to let everybody see what the Shed does”.