Kirkcaldy Old Kirk set for talk and musical concert
On Tuesday, March 12 at 2.00pm in the Old Kirk Kirkcaldy Civic Society will welcome Dr. Peter Worthington, Chair of the John Buchan Story, to tell some of the extraordinary life story of the author John Buchan.
John Buchan is a national figure but some of his early years belong to Kirkcaldy. His father moved the family to take up his role as a Free Church Minister in Pathhead.
He arrived in Kirkcaldy aged six months and attended school in the town, first in Pathhead and then at Kirkcaldy High School.
Local legend has it that the famous "Thirty-Nine Steps" from John Buchan's thriller book of the same name are based in the Langtoun.
Entry to the talk is free, with donations welcomed for refreshments afterwards.
On Wednesday, March 13 at 7.30pm Kirkcaldy Music Society's guests are duo Hugh McKay and Junyan Chen. Between them the pair have won a long list of awards and scholarships.
They formed their duo while studying at the Royal Academy in London. They will showcase a programme of Rachmaninov, Debussy, Schostakovich and Sally Beamish sonatas.
Mairi Rolland, chair of Kirkcaldy Music Society, said: "These 4 sonatas are so incredibly different with the lush richness of the Rachmaninov, the vague spare beauty of Debussy, the hovering menace of the first movement and the humour and vivacity of Shostakovich and the modernity and beautiful lyrical quality of Sally Beamish’s sonata - this will be an extraordinary evening!"
Tickets cost £15 at the door on the night with ES40 holder/disabled/child/student tickets costing £10.