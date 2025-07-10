Kirkcaldy panto: how you could be part of it as audition date announced

An audition date has been set for youngsters to take part in panto in Kirkcaldy.

Aladdin is this year’s festive show at the Adam Smith Theatre, and the countdown gets underway later this summer.

Open auditions for the junior ensemble will be held at the Lang Toun theatre on Saturday, August 16, and any young person aged nine to 15 doesn’t need a magic wish to come along.

Registration for the magic carpet ride will be between 9.30 and 10:00am and all youngsters must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

No previous dance experience is required, just a love of performing and a sparkling personality that can bring something extra special to the panto! Dancers don’t need to prepare anything in advance as they will be taught a routine on the day.

Karen Taylor, programme manager with OnFife, said: “The junior ensemble is a very important part of our pantomime and this is an exciting opportunity for budding young performers to show off their talent on a real stage and share in the magic of pantomime with seasoned professionals.

“It has helped nurture the talent of many young hopefuls over the years and led them on to bigger things. We would encourage anyone meeting the criteria to come along. It could make all their wishes come true!”

Application forms, which should be completed and brought along on the day, can be downloaded from the Aladdin page at onfife.com

The panto runs from December 5 until the 30th.