Kirkcaldy’s famous motorbike show heads to ice rink

Fife Ice Arena opens its doors on Sunday, July 7, for the annual Kirkcaldy Motor Show.

Motorbike enthusiasts and clubs from around Scotland will converge for a huge display of motorcycles dating from the early 1920s to modern day, with road racing machines, road bikes, off-roaders and custom bikes.

A few of the road racing bikes in the display competed at Beveridge Park between 1948 and 1988 in the ‘Scottish Road Races,’ with one machine restored especially for the show.

The event used to attract thousands of spectators to the park each summer.

The late Alan Whittaker’s Scottish Championship winning Triumph Tiger Cub will be brought from Wakefield by his son, Richard, accompanied by Alan’s widow, in what is sure to be an emotional return to Kirkcaldy for both.

Some of Scotland’s racing stars will be there, with an opportunity to meet them ... and their bikes.

Among them will be George ‘Dod’ Spence, fresh from the Isle of Man where he finished his 69th TT race, the highest of any Scottish rider. He is from Ceres and will bring along his TT bike.

Two ladies-only motorcycle clubs will also join the fun and there will be stands from Yamaha, Kawasaki, Suzuki, Honda and MV dealerships, and the chance to see the best of this year’s models all under one roof.

With 20 trophies to be won in many categories, any machine entered could be a winner. Bikes can be entered free by contacting 07473 174449 or at unionmills@virginmedia.com. Entry costs £5 with under 14s free.