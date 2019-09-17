Kirkcaldy to host Marvel-lous Film Festival

Comic movie fans are in for a treat this weekend as OnFife hosts its first themed film festival.

The Marvellous Film Festival runs on Friday and Saturday and features screenings of some Marvel blockbusters as well as stalls and gaming fun at Kirkcaldy’s Adam Smith Theatre.

Over the two days, five Marvel hits will be shown, including a red carpet gala screening of Avengers: End Game.

The action kicks off on Friday with Guardians of the Galaxy (5pm) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (7.45pm).

While on Saturday there’s the chance to see the three Avengers films back-to-back with Avengers: Age of Ultron at 11am; Avengers: Infinity War at 3pm and the red carpet showing of Avengers: Endgame at 7.30pm.

Fans are encouraged to come dressed as their favourite character, with prizes for best adult and junior costume.

But there’s more than just movies with this film festival.

On Saturday from 10am to 3pm, everyone is invited to drop into the theatre for activities for all ages.

There will be a games arcade so you can have a go on games such as Iron Man, Metallica and AC/DC Pinball.

Video game specialist CeX are offering visitors the chance to take on a lap challenge on Switch-Mario Kart, with a prize for the fastest lap; Marvel v Capcom on Playstation 4 and an opportunity to re-live your childhood with a four-player Goldeneye challenge.

Also attending will be Kingdom Comics and Games; sketch card artist John Bruce who has worked with some of the top trading card companies; award-winning local freelance illustrator Tom Crielly, who recently won a Yancy Street Award for best UK artist for his work on gothic horror graphic novel Vampires Everywhere; and Iron Dynasty Comics, who produce sword and sorcery tales that will appeal to fans of Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings.

Karen Taylor, creative development manager for ONFife, said: “The film festival has something for everyone.

“If you’re already a fan of the world of Marvel, games and comics, you can re-live the excitement of the films and enjoy challenging yourself and others in the games arcade – and have the great chance to get into some cosplay locally by coming along in costume as your favourite character.

“And if you haven’t experienced the thrill of these movies, it’s a fantastic opportunity to see these five titles on the big screen and in order over two days, and find our why they have been among the most highly anticipated films in recent years.”

The cafe/bar at the theatre will be open throughout the event, offering hot and cold snacks as well as a special Incredible Hulk cocktail for Saturday’s red carpet performance