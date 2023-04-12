Kirkcaldy to host week-long cabaret festival this summer

The Contrived Cabaret is at the Kings Live Lounge on Saturday (April15) for a night of diverse entertainment from burlesque to music to spoken word and much more.

And it will be followed by a week-long festival which aims to put Kirkcaldy on the map.

Amby-Stanyer-Hunter, the man behind the events, wants to hear from people with unique talents to complete his line-up for the big week in July.

Amby Stanyer-Hunter is leading the cabaret festival in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Photo Agency).

“Kirkcaldy town centre is struggling a bit, so this sort of festival is something to look forward to,” he said, a”and no-one else in Scotland is staging a cabaret festival.

“There is a lot of talent out there, and this is a great platform for people to be part of. If we can make a difference then we should.”Amby has staged a host of shows at the Esplanade venue since it opened its doors, and built up a good audience for nights of cabaret.

Saturday’s event is his latest venture with a dozen acts on a bill which includes everything from belly dancing from Miz Cynnamon Brulee to burlesque with Fifi Fromage and Darling Clementine, spoken word with Mr Flucker, drag and pole acts, an aerial act, Eros Mantus, and even guitaraoke from Ric Hard.

“We try to get as wide a range of performers as wen can,” said Amby. “I think this is our 15th show at the Kings, and it’s great to have an audience for them - our first one was a complete sell out and folk were turned away.”

The show also leads on to a week long festival at the venue at the end of July, where every night will be different.

The stage is open to performers across all genres and styles, and Amby is keen to hear from them all. It will feature a night for bands, a cabaret themed quiz, a Saturday matinee, and a Sunday show complete with food.

Added Amby: “I really want to hear from more acts - people we haven’t worked with before. We have a ‘Fresh Faces’ night planned for the Thursday with a cabaret planned for Friday.

“The quiz night will be themed too. For music questions we will have someone singing the clues rather than listening to tracks, and possibly some spoken word to tie in with the night.

“The questions will be cabaret and show related. “It brings it all to life and a bit more interactive than a usual midweek quiz.”

And the festival will finish with a Sunday supper show..

“We’ve done them before and they have gone down very well. The audience gets fed and enjoys a show - if they can do it at the Moulin Rougue we can do it here!

“The night is something just a bit different, and it’s also a great way to finish the week.”