As part of Fife Finds Day, the War Memorial Gardens at Kirkcaldy Galleries will host the Treasure Trove Unit (TTU) on Saturday, June 22 from 10:00am. It will be on hand to assess and provide more information about items found by Fife’s treasure hunters. You can book at: https://www.onfife.com/event/fife-finds-day-treasure-trove/

The unit states: “Under Scottish law all portable antiquities of archaeological, historical or cultural significance are subject to claim by the Crown through the Treasure Trove system and must be reported.

“The Treasure Trove Unit (TTU) is responsible for the daily running of the Treasure Trove System and is the first port of call for new discoveries and finders. It carries out investigations and object assessments, and, where appropriate, investigates findspots.”