Kirkcaldy unveils walking festival programme

Locals are being invited to step out and explore the best of Kirkcaldy at the town’s second walking festival next weekend.

Groups and organisations have signed up to offer various walks as part of the unique event, organised by environmental charity Greener Kirkcaldy.

It is co-ordinating the festival, which runs from Saturday, June 29, to Sunday, July 7, as part of a wider transport project to encourage people to use their cars less and walk more.

The festival made its debut last year and proved to be a big hit.

Rosanna Zywietz, organiser from Greener Kirkcaldy, said: “Get off the couch and join us!

“We have a great line-up of walks for all ages and abilities, from leisurely coastal walks to 11-mile night time walks around Kirkcaldy.

You may also be interested in:

Woman injured in Fife bus crash

Tributes flood in for Fife police detective

Double death in Elie: What we know so far

“We’ve had a great response from local organisations.

“This year there will be walks from Seafield Environmental Group, Kirkcaldy Ramblers, The Dance Shack Fife, Bums off Seats, LGBT Fife, Fife Adult Basic Education, Homestart, Fife Pride, Kirkcaldy Civic Society, as well as ourselves.

“Walking is a great way to find out about your local area, meet other walkers and get out for some exercise.

“ In 2018, 230 people took part in the walks – let’s make this year bigger and better than last year.”

There’s a walk back in time with Seafield Environmental Group; there is a coastal walk from Ravenscraig Park to East Wemyss and another to Seafield; LGBT+ will have a ‘Wellbeing Walk’ to Ravenscraig Castle; the Dance Shack willl lead an evening walk round the town; and the Greener Kirkcaldy kids club has a wildlife trail.

Programmes are available from Greener Kirkcaldy, Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre and Kirkcaldy library.

Further details are available online at www.greenerkirkcaldy.org.uk