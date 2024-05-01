Kirkcaldy vinyl fanatics encouraged to come out for return of free DJ sessions

Fife’s music fans will get the opportunity to spin some of their favourite records as a free music event returns at a new venue this weekend.
By Callum McCormack
Published 1st May 2024, 11:27 BST
Updated 1st May 2024, 11:28 BST
Vinyl Agogo has been a regular feature at the Kings Theatre’s Live Lounge but will now take place at Betty Nicol’s on Kirkcaldy High Street on Sunday, May 5 from 4.00pm.

Those interested are encouraged to dig out their favourite vinyl records and play a 20 minute set in the Lang Toun pub at the first session of 2024.

The event returns after a year away, having last run in February 2023. The February event followed two successful events being run in 2022 in October and November.

The popular Kirkcaldy pub will host the free event on Sunday, May 5 (Pic: George McLuskie)The popular Kirkcaldy pub will host the free event on Sunday, May 5 (Pic: George McLuskie)
The popular Kirkcaldy pub will host the free event on Sunday, May 5 (Pic: George McLuskie)

The event is completely free and anyone interested can attend regardless of experience. No DJ skills are required with organiser Nick Harris on hand to show participants the ropes.

Betty Nicols can be found at 297 High Street, Kirkcaldy.

