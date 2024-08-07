A Fife town is home to a festival dedicated to getting us out and about on a walk.

The 2024 Kirkcaldy Walking and Movement Festival runs for ten days from Friday, August 16 to Sunday 25th, and has a full programme of walks and events for all ages. The routes take in the town’s three parks - Beveridge, Ravenscraig and Dunnikier - and the event includes a beach clean. Full details are at www.facebook.com/KirkcaldyWalkingFestival

Last year’s event was hailed a big success with many folk taking part in the walks which were put on by a number of organisations.

The 2024 festival gets underway with a woodland walk which starts at 6:00pm.

Poster for Kirkcaldy Walking Festival (Pic: Facebook)

On Saturday, community group Kirkcaldy Strong will host its annual community walk with a two mile walk from Nourish Support Centre at Elizabeth House to The Kings Theatre on the town’s Esplanade. It starts at 10:00am.

Since 2021, the group has hosted an annual walk to champion the heroism and partnership in the town raising awareness and funds for local organisations.

Sunday has a Kirkcaldy perimeter walk, while on Monday there is an inclusive walk at Beveridge Park before the event switches to Dunnikier Park on Tuesday 20th. The organisers have set up a mindfulness morning walk on Wednesday 21st, head to Ravenscraig and Dysart on Thursday 22nd, and the explore the wynds of Kirkcaldy on Friday 23rd.

Wemyss is the destination on Saturday 24th, while the final day on Sunday 25th will feature an early morning walk and talk, a beach clean-up, Civic Society walk, and a ‘turret to tower’ twilight expedition.