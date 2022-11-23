Kirkcaldy's Mercat set for Christmas light switch on and Santa's arrival

The Mercat Shopping Centre will be hosting its annual light switch on event on Saturday – and everyone’s invited.

To mark the occasion, the Tullis Russell Mills Band will be playing a variety of Christmas songs in the shopping centre’s Centre Court from 11am before Santa makes his grand entrance to take up residence in his grotto.

Santa will be making his way down the High Street in the afternoon, followed by a parade featuring Rotary volunteers and the team and families from the Nourish Family Support Centre.

Santa will arrive at the Mercat on Saturday afternoon.

The big man will be arriving at the High Street doors on his sleigh provided by the Rotary Club of Kirkcaldy at 2pm before going inside the shopping centre to turn on the Christmas lights at around 2.30pm.

Music duo, The Problematix – Harry Donaldson and Archie Paterson – will be providing the crowds with some entertainment during the afternoon.

Following the light switch on, Santa’s Grotto will be open for the festive season, giving young visitors the chance to meet with Santa ahead of the big day, have their photograph taken with him and receive a gift.

A spokesperson for The Mercat said: “It’s going to be an amazing day, no need to book, just come along on the day and be part of the amazing atmosphere! Look forward to seeing you there.”

The festive celebrations in the town continue the following weekend – Friday, December 2 – when the High Street’s Christmas lights will be switched on.

It’s the first time in three years there has been an official switch on event for the High Street lights.

The event is being organised by Love Oor Lang Toun, K107FM and Fife Council.

For the last few weeks, children have been making their own Christmas lanterns for the occasion at special workshops which took place in The Mercat.

