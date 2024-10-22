Kirkcaldy's Salvation Army set to host its annual Christmas craft fayre
A Christmas craft fayre takes place at Kirkcaldy Salvation Army Community Church this weekend.
The event, which runs from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, October 26, will see a range of stalls for visitors to browse.
There will be a wide variety of crafts and Christmas gifts on offer with something to appeal to a mix of ages and tastes.
It’s the perfect opportunity to start your Christmas shopping and grab some unique crafted gifts for loved ones.
The fayre will be held in Kirkcaldy Salvation Army Community Church in the town’s Hayfield Road.
The cafe will be open serving hot and cold food, cakes and drinks.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.