KY-One: 1500 revellers to take over Kirkcaldy Town Square for biggest ever dance event
Around 1500 revellers are expected to take over the Town Square for Ky-One on Saturday, August 10 where multiple DJs will be behind the decks. Ticket info from Skiddle
It’s a case of third time lucky for the organisers after the original September 2023 event was pushed back to October, and then had to be cancelled amid health and safety concerns over the weather.
Tickets are already selling well ahead of the line-up being announced. The event, which runs from 1:00pm to 9:30pm will boast a festival size stage and sound, and will feature custom made outdoor bars and a food court.
The aim is to give the local night scene a shot in the arm following the loss of Kitty’s, and also showcase the emerging DJ talent across the district. KY-One is the brainchild of Lewis Montague and lifelong friend, Ross Brown who supplied the staging for previous events at Society.
