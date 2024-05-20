KY-One: 1500 revellers to take over Kirkcaldy Town Square for biggest ever dance event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The countdown has started to the biggest dance event ever staged in Kirkcaldy.

Around 1500 revellers are expected to take over the Town Square for Ky-One on Saturday, August 10 where multiple DJs will be behind the decks. Ticket info from Skiddle

It’s a case of third time lucky for the organisers after the original September 2023 event was pushed back to October, and then had to be cancelled amid health and safety concerns over the weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets are already selling well ahead of the line-up being announced. The event, which runs from 1:00pm to 9:30pm will boast a festival size stage and sound, and will feature custom made outdoor bars and a food court.

The poster promoting the big event in the Town Square (Pic: Facebook)