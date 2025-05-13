The links between Kirkcaldy Galleries and Wemyss Ware pottery are set to be strengthened as both celebrate landmark anniversaries.

The Lang Toun venue is preparing to honour its 100th year this summer, and it is teaming up with Griselda Hill, a long-time collaborator, who is marking her own 40th anniversary.

Griselda is donating 100 unique hand-painted Wemyss Ware cat brooches commemorating the anniversary, working with Kirkcaldy's primary schools on a design competition and creating a bespoke cat for the Friends of Kirkcaldy Galleries to auction for funds.

She is also holding a weekend of celebrations at Kirkcaldy Galleries on May 24-25 as part of her anniversary celebrations.

From left, Griselda Hill and Curators Jane Freel and Kirke Kook at the display of Wemyss Ware at Kirkcaldy Galleries. (Pic: OnFife)

Displays of the beautiful, hand-painted work have featured regularly throughout its history and since production of the famous Wemyss Ware brand was re-started in Fife by Griselda, who opened her studio in Ceres in 1985.

She first fell in love with Wemyss Ware during childhood visits to her grandmother’s house in Fife where a decorated pig was proudly displayed in the hearth of her fireplace along with other pieces she had collected.

When Griselda moved to Ceres from Edinburgh, she was delighted to learn that Fife was the birthplace of the celebrated pottery and set about resurrecting it in her own pottery.

She met Andrea Kerr, curator with Kirkcaldy Galleries at the time, to talk about the Wemyss Ware collection and was given permission to copy one of the cats on display. Her products were then sold in the shop at the museum and art gallery.

The Wemyss Ware pig that sits atop the Friends of Kirkcaldy Galleries' donations point in the venue.(Pic: OnFife)

She was put in touch with Esther Weeks who had worked as a decorator for Wemyss Ware pottery after its production moved to the Bovey Pottery in Devon in 1932 - and Esther continued to pass on her expertise to the Fife-based pottery over the years.

Griselda acquired the Wemyss Ware trademark in 1994.

To mark the 40th anniversary of the opening of her Fife studio, she will be working with Kirkcaldy primary schools on a special competition.

All P4-5 pupils from Lang Toun schools have been invited to come up with a new design for the celebrated Wemyss Ware cat range. The lucky winner will see their design made for them to keep.

And Griselda is also creating a bespoke cat, decorated in a Nairn’s linoleum design from 1925, for the Friends of Kirkcaldy Galleries to auctions.

Kirke Kook, collections curator with OnFife, has worked hard to bring together the display cabinet depicting the history and artefacts of Wemyss Ware from the past 40 years.

Kirke said: “Griselda's first product range was modelled on the Galleries’ historic Wemyss Ware cat and sold in the museum shop. This close collaboration has continued over the years - from the creation of commemorative trays for the museum's refurbishment in 1996 to the latest donation of a hundred Wemyss Ware cat brooches.

“It is an honour to tell the Wemyss Ware story and to have fabulous pieces from its archive on display, including some old favourites as well as one-off pieces and limited-edition figures.”

Griselda, who recently popped in for a visit to see the finished display, added: “I am delighted to be working with Kirkcaldy Galleries again and continuing our long association. The Galleries has been a long-standing supporter of my work so it’s great that I can give something back to the local community.”